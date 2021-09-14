Viavi announces 800G QSFP-DD pluggable module test solution

Viavi Solutions announced support for QSFP-DD800 testing, accelerating the production of 800G network infrastructure. The VIAVI ONT XPM is the first lab validation system to offer support for both OSFP800 and QSFP-DD800 modules.

Viavi said its ONT XPM module is the industry's first fully-integrated test product for pluggable 800G transponders based on 100G electrical lane speed. The solution provides full coverage for both framed and unframed traffic generation and analysis. In addition to support for the Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) 800G specification, the ONT XPM module also offers unique applications like TraCol, forward error correction (FEC) analysis and dynamic skew, specifically focused on the challenges of debugging the 100G PAM-4 electrical lanes used in 800G equipment and infrastructure.

"The VIAVI ONT Optical Network Tester is the established industry reference for pluggable optical module development, validation and test," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "With support for QSFP-DD800 modules, we are further solidifying our customers' ability to accelerate their manufacturing operations to ensure they are first to bring new 800G network equipment to market."

