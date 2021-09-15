VIAVI and Capgemini collaborate on 5G and O-RAN validation

Viavi Solutions is working with Capgemini Engineering in Portugal to deliver a 5G and O-RAN lab test capability, powered by VIAVI's O-RAN Lab as a Service (LaaS).





The companies are collaborating to ensure successful network integration in 5G open environments. The VIAVI portfolio of test tools enables measurements for the entire network lifecycle, providing functional, system integration and performance testing of gNBs, core networks, core network components and O-RAN subsystems, delivering true end-user QoE visibility.

"Capgemini is at the forefront of 5G and O-RAN innovation, where testing and maintaining the resilience and performance of an entire network chain is crucial. With an ecosystem of both technology and telecom partners and focus on end-to-end solutions for industries, Capgemini is committed to support our clients to take advantage of the 5G and Edge revolution, driving their data-driven transformation towards Intelligent Industry," said Shamik Mishra, Chief Technology Officer Connectivity, Capgemini Engineering. "We chose to team up with VIAVI to ensure we continue to deliver the best service to our clients, augmenting our 5G Lab As A Service capability in Portugal to reduce time to market and mitigate technical and business risks significantly."



