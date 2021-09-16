Versa intros 5G native WAN Edge appliances supporting SASE

Versa introduced 5G native WAN Edge appliances for delivering complete SASE integration and SASE services to the network edge.

Versa says its 5G appliances are optimized for seamless user experiences, greater user and device capacity, and more reliable coverage. These 5G-native SASE appliances offer the most granular, context-aware security for highly distributed 5G networks. This includes security, real-time correlation of threats, network-aware application traffic management, network slicing capabilities, etc. The cloud-native, hardened 5G security appliances are also designed to protect against zero-day exploits, Distributed Denial of Service attacks (DDOS), vulnerability exploits, malware, ransomware attacks, etc.

Versa’s embedded 5G appliances support cloud-delivered SASE services, including SWG, NGFW, UTM, and SD-WAN over a single pass architecture. Versa’s 5G native WAN Edge appliances support Private LTE, Private 5G solutions, and First Responder. The 5G appliances provide natively built-in VNF management capabilities, including hosting private 5G core network elements as VNFs, reducing the need to deploy separate hardware. In addition, Versa enables network and control traffic segmentation and multi-tenancy to secure connectivity for both service providers and enterprises.

“It is crucial for organizations to connect to 5G networks while making full use of SD-WAN and security capabilities to protect themselves from threats with appliances that natively integrate SASE services,” said Dogu Narin, Head of Product Management for Versa Networks. “With SASE and optimized connections, enterprises can meet aggressive SLAs while gaining end-to-end security that is native to the appliance and realizing the fastest deployment of SASE services at the edge. Versa does all this in a seamless, easy-to-use, and cost-effective way that does not require superfluous hardware or software expenses.”

