Verizon adds locations for 5G UWB and Home Internet

Verizon expanded the footprint of its 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service to Harrisburg, PA; Athens, GA; Orlando, FL and Fremont, CA, which means 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 82 cities.

Verizon also expanded the availability of its 5G Home service to five additional cities: Fremont, CA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Sarasota, FL and Niagara Falls, NY. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available in parts of 57 cities.

“Our continued investment in 5G Ultra Wideband means that more people than ever can experience unmatched speed on phones and a home broadband alternative that is transforming the market,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “We will continue our aggressive push into even more places.”



