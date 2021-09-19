Telstra’s T25 strategy targets 95% population coverage for 5G

In its annual Investor Day presentation, Telstra outlined its T25 strategy to achieve a 95% population coverage across Australia with its 5G network coverage while delivering mid-single digit underlying EBITDA and high-teens underlying EPS CAGR to FY25.

Telstra CEO, Andrew Penn, states: “T22 has been one of the largest, fastest and most ambitious transformations of a telco globally and today we are a vastly different company. This means we are poised for growth as our society and economy increasingly digitises and we all work, study, transact and get our entertainment online. These fundamental shifts, together with T25, will underpin our future growth and shareholder value. If T22 was a strategy of necessity, T25 is a strategy for growth."

Key points:

Telstra will use predictive analytics to enhance customer experiences for its telco, energy and tech products and services. This will be supported by one of the country’s largest retail footprints, Australian-based contact centres, and a 24/7 digital shop.

Telstra will expand its regional coverage by 100,000 sq km for 4G and 5G. Telstra expects 80% of all mobile traffic to be on 5G by FY25.

Telstra aims to deliver A$500 million of net cost reductions, cash conversion and generation, active portfolio management, and shareholder value through an updated capital management framework.

Telstra aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

