Earlier this month, Telstra completed the sale of a 49% non-controlling stake in its towers business for $2.8 billion. The entity has been renamed Amplitel Pty Ltd. Telstra retains a 51% controlling stake in the business.

Amplitel is the largest mobile tower infrastructure provider in Australia, with an asset portfolio of over 8,000 physical towers, mast, large pole and antenna mount structures.

“While Amplitel is a new organisation, its foundations are more than 100 years old. It’s a legacy we’re immensely proud of – but we’ll also be pushing forward to create our own unique offerings, creating a more connected Australia now and for the future from the ground up."

https://www.amplitel.com.au/