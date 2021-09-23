Telefónica to migrate its Oracle databases to Oracle Exadata

Telefonica España will migrate the bulk of its Oracle Database systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, building a dedicated cloud platform on-premises to support provisioning and delivery of new services, as well as Telefonica’s mission-critical operational and commercial systems including its BSS and OSS platforms and applications, business intelligence systems, CRM, billing and revenue management.

The collaboration is part of a multi-year initiative by Telefonica to consolidate the technology infrastructure that underpins its communications network into a shared, open-standard platform designed to support its growing digital services portfolio, including new services around Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, and services co-hosted with ISVs and network partners.





Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer is an on-premises deployment option of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service that is delivered as a managed cloud service in Telefonica’s own data centers, enabling Telefonica to consolidate mission-critical systems in a single platform while complying with data residency regulations, meeting latency requirements, and helping to significantly reduce operational costs.

“Digitalization and connectivity are reshaping how we work and live, and Telefonica is transforming its business to support our customers in this new world. As we tap into these new opportunities, we need to consolidate and simplify our technology infrastructure to make us nimbler, more agile and more adaptable, and this is where our collaboration with Oracle comes in,” said Fidel Jesús Fernández, Director, Technologies and IT Transformation, Telefonica España. “Oracle Cloud@Customer provides us with the flexibility we need to build a robust, extensible cloud platform in our own data centers that is scalable and elastic to meet the changing needs of our business.”

https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/telefonica-and-oracle-announce-collaboration-to-accelerate-cloud-adoption-2021-09-27/