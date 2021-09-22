STL launches fiber broadband and 5G portfolio

STL unveiled its "Accellus" flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks:

5G multi-band radios: Comprehensive Open RAN radio portfolio with single-and multi-band macro radios. Co-developed in partnership with Facebook Connectivity to build general availability for Open RAN-based radios

Comprehensive Open RAN radio portfolio with single-and multi-band macro radios. Co-developed in partnership with Facebook Connectivity to build general availability for Open RAN-based radios Indoor small cells: O-RAN compliant, highly power-efficient indoor 5G small cell solution, with level 1 processing at the edge

O-RAN compliant, highly power-efficient indoor 5G small cell solution, with level 1 processing at the edge Wi-Fi 6 Access Solutions: Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 radio solutions providing carrier-class public connectivity in dense environments

Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 radio solutions providing carrier-class public connectivity in dense environments RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC): Operating system for Open RAN 5G that allows the Open RAN ecosystem to use third-party apps for operational improvement and cost-savings

Operating system for Open RAN 5G that allows the Open RAN ecosystem to use third-party apps for operational improvement and cost-savings Programmable FTTx (pFTTx): Comprehensive solution that brings programmability and software-defined networking to large scale FTTH, business, & cell site (FTTx) networks

Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: “Disaggregated 5G and FTTx networks based on open standards are increasingly prevalent for both greenfield & brownfield rollouts. These networks will require unprecedented scalability & agility, possible through an open and programmable architecture. STL’s Accellus will unlock business opportunities for our customers and deliver immersive digital experiences globally.”