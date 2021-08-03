STL appoints Paul Atkinson as CEO of its optical business

STL, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, has appointed Paul Atkinson as the Chief Executive Officer for its Optical Networking Business, replacing Ankit Agarwal, who has played a crucial role in STL's global expansion in the Optical business. Agarwal widened the portfolio with the acquisition of Optotec & Metallurgica Bresciana and increased STL's scale and presence in Italy, UK, US, Brazil and China. Agarwal will now focus on driving the strategy and growth across STL.

Before STL, Atkinson was the Managing Director and Group CEO at IXOM, Australia. Prior to IXOM, Paul was associated with the Prysmian Global for over 20 years as the CEO of affiliates and regions across the world.





Commenting on this development, Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said: "Optical connectivity and networks have always been our core and with Ankit at the helm, we have passionately put this business on the global map. I look forward to partnering with Ankit in the strategic growth of the company. I welcome Paul and wish him the best. I am confident that with his exceptional global experience, he will take the Optical Networking business to the next level."



