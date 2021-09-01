Sparkle opens green data center in Athens

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, inaugurated its Metamorfosis II data center in Athens, Greece.

The new facility, which is located in the industrial area of Metamorfosis and just next to the other proprietary facility Metamorfosis I, encompasses an area of about 6,000 sq.m., with a maximum capacity of 700 racks and 7.7 MW of total power. The facility was built following the most stringent anti-seismic criteria and designed to guarantee the maximum levels of reliability and security. In addition, Metamorfosis II adopts the latest energy-efficient power and cooling systems available in the market resulting in a carbon footprint reduction of around 28,000 tons per year. The quality and energy excellence of the new data center is confirmed by the Uptime Institute Tier III, the LEED Gold and the ISO 14001 certifications.

Sparkle now operates four open data centers in Greece: three in Athens - where the proprietary metropolitan fiber optic network is originated, running through the city business district and directly interconnecting corporate customers and institutional entities - and one in Chania, with a total area of 14,000 sq. m. and 13.7 MW of power.

All data centers are fully integrated with Nibble, Sparkle’s pan-Mediterranean optical network, and with Sparkle's Tier-1 global backbone Seabone, to deliver high speed connectivity services as well as access to major cloud providers. Moreover, thanks to their open and resilient configuration, Sparkle data centers offer a rich ecosystem of interconnected players for domestic and international connectivity.

"We have created an exemplary open hub to offer an advanced experience to the most sophisticated customers, also guaranteeing a strong commitment on environmental sustainability," says Elisabetta Romano, CEO of Sparkle. “With this new opening, Sparkle enriches its infrastructural offer for national and international enterprises while confirming the attention for the Greek market in which we have been active for twenty years with an increasing presence.”