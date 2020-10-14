Spark expands 5G rollout in New Zealand with Nokia

Spark has again selected Nokia for its expanded 5G rollout across New Zealand. The goal is to provide 5G coverage to approximately 90 percent of the population by the end of 2023.

Under the deal, Nokia RAN equipment will be used to upgrade parts of Spark’s mobile network using products from its latest AirScale radio portfolio, all powered by Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

Nokia’s AirScale portfolio equipment is also software upgradeable from 3G/4G to 5G, enabling Spark to remotely upgrade 4G sites to 5G, when required. Together this energy efficiency and upgradeability makes Spark’s network investment future proof while also lowering its total cost of ownership.

Nokia has a long-standing partnership with Spark and has delivered several projects across Spark’s network including 5G RAN, IP, core, and optical transport. Rob Joyce, Chief Technology Officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, said: “We’re proud to support Spark as it delivers the benefits of 5G to more of New Zealand. By helping Spark be 5G ready and reduce its total cost of ownership with our AirScale products, it can deliver 5G much faster and further than before, allowing its consumer and enterprise customers to reap the rewards of 5G in more and more places across New Zealand.”