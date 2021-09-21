Spain's RedIRIS deploys ADVA in national research network

RedIRIS, the Spanish academic and research network that provides advanced communication services to the scientific community and national universities, is deploying ADVA’s FSP 3000 for its new long-haul backbone infrastructure connects universities and research facilities across Spain.

The network features ADVA’s flexgrid multi-degree ROADMs, enabling high-speed coherent and high-baud-rate transport. Through ADVA’s MicroMux technology, the new infrastructure also supports a seamless mix of 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps Ethernet client ports without any footprint increase. The network is monitored by the ADVA ALM fiber assurance solution.

“Our new transport system empowers Spain’s scientists and academics to work together on national and international projects under optimum conditions. With flexible coherent wavelengths up to 200Gbit/s, it provides secure, highly reliable access to everything from video conferencing tools to high-performance remote computing facilities,” said Esther Robles, head of communications networks, RedIRIS. “ADVA’s open FSP 3000 technology enabled a smooth and painless transition from our existing transport infrastructure. With its modular design, it also provides massive scale, giving us the freedom to easily expand and evolve our network to meet future needs.”

Connecting more than 80 points of presence and over 500 institutions, RedIRIS’s new backbone network includes long-haul single-span submarine links to Spain’s Balearic Islands and the city of Melilla, as well as connections to the Canary Islands, the Canarian Institute of Astrophysics and its observatories.

