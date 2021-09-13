SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites into polar orbit from California

SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites into polar orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch used a Falcon 9 booster that previously launched Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. One half of Falcon 9’s fairing halves previously supported NROL-108 and the other previously flew on GPS III-3 and Turksat-5A.

This launch was the 32nd Starlink mission. It is the first launch of upgraded Starlink satellites equipped with space lasers for satellite-to-satellite links.

https://www.spacex.com/



