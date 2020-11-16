Slovak Telekom picks Ekinops to upgrade its network access

Slovak Telekom, a Deutsche Telekom Group member, has selected Ekinops' network access solution to upgrade its legacy symmetrical DSL network.

Slovak Telecom is utilizing Ekinops’ ONE521 router, which combines a DSL modem, a Fiber port and LTE as an option. Slovak Telekom can now benefit from this remotely provisioned router based on the Ekinops OneOS6 operating system. The OneOS6 software offers as standard a broad set of network access features, and also supports advanced VPN, SD-WAN and a Microsoft Direct Routing certified session border controller.





Ekinops says its solution enables Slovak Telekom to easily expand its service portfolio and handle increasing connectivity demands (from DSL to Fiber) without changing hardware.

“We were familiar with Ekinops’ strong technical capabilities and personalized, collaborative approach following its close work with other Deutsche Telekom group members,” commented Jozef Lachkovic, Director of Technology Transformation and Optimization at Slovak Telekom. “These qualities have been central to this project’s success. Highly responsive and agile, Ekinops has delivered a flexible, open and cost-effective solution that aligns with our needs today and in the future.”