Singapore's Singtel powers 5G SA with Ericsson

Ericsson confirmed that its solutions are powering Singtel’s 5G SA network, including 5G radio access products and cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core network solutions. Ericsson has been a long-term supplier to Singtel, including with its first wave of 5G rollouts.
The Ericsson product range will deliver high-quality connectivity for outdoor coverage in densely populated areas and help drive strong indoor-mall coverage across the city-state.
Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer, Singtel, says: “We are pleased to partner Ericsson in our 5G journey. Together, we launched Singapore’s first 5G standalone network and achieved the fastest 5G speeds this year. 5G is a game changer that will drive greater innovation, and in turn strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading digital hub. We look forward to bringing to life the full benefits 5G has to offer to enterprises and consumers in collaboration with ecosystem partners.”
Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, says: “5G SA will allow consumers in Singapore to experience the full benefits of 5G connectivity and also enable businesses across industries to reap the benefits of enhanced mobility, flexibility, reliability and security. As Singtel’s long-standing partner, we are proud to support the roll-out of one of the first 5G SA networks in the world. As a global ICT leader, we have already accumulated a wealth of technology expertise through the deployment close to 100 live 5G networks worldwide.”
Singtel confirmed that its 5G network now covers over two-thirds of Singapore. New 5G sites have been added in densely populated areas like Choa Chu Kang, Punggol, Sembawang and Tampines. In addition, it has expanded its 5G indoor coverage to more major shopping malls island-wide such as Funan, West Mall, Tampines Mall, Northpoint City and Waterway Point.Singtel highlighted new entertainment experiences powered by its 5G SA network:5G-powered Remote...
Singtel has deployed 5G indoors at VivoCity, the largest mall in Singapore. The installation uses advanced small cell radio dot technology running on 3.5GHz spectrum. Singtel’s 5G network offers customers up to 1.2 Gbps downloads.Singtel will extend its in-building 5G coverage to popular malls such as Ngee Ann City and Bugis Junction over the next few months.Singtel recently switched on 28 GHz mmWave 5G in prime locations and has also...
Singel is deploying Ericsson's 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone and dual-mode 5G core network products and solutions, including real-time rating and policy control.The energy-efficient, end-to-end 5G network will operate on Singtel’s 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum bands, spanning outdoor and indoor 5G coverage. Millimeter wave (mmWave) connectivity will also be deployed in hotspots across the city state.Ericsson said the 5G contract award takes the partnership...
Singtel is tapping on 28 Ghz mmWave in addition to 3.5Ghz and 2100Mhz frequencies to boost its 5G rollout in Singapore.Singtel said customers with 5G plans can expect to enjoy mobile speeds of up to 3 Gbps speeds when mmWave-enabled handsets arrive in Singapore next year.The initial mmWave rollout locations include Orchard Road, the Padang area and Marina Bay Sands Expo. More are planned.Mr Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer, Singtel, said,...