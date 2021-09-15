SambaNova announces a key hire for its AI team

SambaNova Systems, a Silicon Valley start-up developing AI-driven Dataflow-as-a-Service, announced the appointment of Poonacha Kongetira as Vice President of Hardware.

Kongetira hails from Google where he led a team of engineers developing custom silicon accelerators for machine learning, video transcode, and datacenter infrastructure. He also led NVIDIA’s Bangalore design center for mobile and GPU chips with a team of more than 800 engineers. Kongetira was an early member of the leadership team developing the first Niagara processor at Afara which was acquired by Sun Microsystems and eventually Oracle.

“I am thrilled to join SambaNova working with the best in the industry and to rejoin the familiar faces of a talented team which led the transition from single to multicore processors with Niagara,” said Poonacha Kongetira, VP of Hardware at SambaNova. “Armed with SambaNova’s Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture and Dataflow-as-a-Service, we have the unique opportunity to establish this unrivaled technology as the industry standard for machine learning and scientific applications just like we did with Niagara and apply the vision of machine learning and AI for enterprises.”