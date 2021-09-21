Researchers at University of Bath observe new physical effect of light

Researchers at the University of Bath have observed a new physical effect relating to the interactions between light and twisted (chiral) materials.

The university says the discovery is likely to have implications for emerging new nanotechnologies in communications, nanorobotics and ultra-thin optical components.

Professor Ventsislav Valev, who led the research, said: “The idea that the twist of nanoparticles or molecules could be revealed through even harmonics of light was first formulated over 42 years ago, by a young PhD student – David Andrews. David thought his theory was too elusive to ever be validated experimentally but, two years ago, we demonstrated this phenomenon. Now, we discovered that the twist of nanoparticles can be observed in the odd harmonics of light as well. It’s especially gratifying that the relevant theory was provided by none other than our co-author and nowadays well-established professor – David Andrews!

https://www.bath.ac.uk/announcements/the-nanophotonics-orchestra-presents-twisting-to-the-light-of-nanoparticles/