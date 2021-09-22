Qwilt partners with Cisco to build CDN with service providers

Cisco Investments led a new round of funding in Qwilt to accelerate its service provider edge cloud ambitions to build one of the world’s largest high-performing Content Delivery Networks (CDN) with global service providers. Cisco is also working with Qwilt as a strategic partner to extend to power of the service provider edge beyond CDNs.

The Qwilt-Cisco model leverages an edge architecture based on Open Caching from the Streaming Video Alliance. The model envisions a partnership in which service providers are part of the content delivery value chain. This new method for content delivery is enabled by Qwilt’s CDN platform, coupled with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service.

“This investment signals an inflection point for Qwilt and Cisco to expand upon our shared vision to help service providers use edge computing to deliver digital content experiences from their own networks,” said Alon Maor, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder, Qwilt. “We are ready to accelerate our efforts by hiring new talent, elevating our marketing efforts and putting R&D into action for mass-scale growth.”

“Streaming is a primary focus for most service providers today to drive revenue. Cisco’s investment in Qwilt demonstrates our commitment to helping customers monetize their edge cloud infrastructure with a solution that improves the quality of service and reliability,” said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. “We are seeing great momentum with customers around the world who believe in the powerful combination of Qwilt and Cisco to take them to the next level with an innovative content delivery platform for streaming and on-demand services, new applications and more.”





Qwilt is based in Redwood City, California.