OSA becomes Optica, a global society for advancing light science

OSA, which was once known as Optical Society of America, has changed its name to Optica, the society advancing optics and photonics worldwide.

Optica says its new name reinforces the society’s position as the leading forum for advancing light science and technology. It also reflects its diverse global community.

Elizabeth Rogan, Optica’s CEO, said: “Our new name was developed in collaboration and consultation with our community. We knew it was critical to choose a name representing who we have become and possessing a strong strategic fit for our next chapter. Optica works on so many levels – it’s already a well-known name due to our highly-regarded journal, it’s geographically neutral, and it translates well in many languages.”

Optica was founded in 1916 to promote the generation, dissemination and application of knowledge in optics or light science. It now encompasses a community that is 432,000+ large, representing 93% of the world’s countries.

Optica President Connie Chang-Hasnain said: “When the organization began more than 100 years ago, it was primarily focused on supporting a small group of members and companies in America who were working on technologies like lens design and photography. Today the optics and photonics industry has grown exponentially. The field has evolved and now includes metamaterials, ultrafast laser science, quantum technology, 5G networks, and many other technologies. As a champion of the field, our organization’s name must reflect the work being undertaken and the people performing the work. Now is the time for our name to change to one that honours our legacy, is true to our present and embraces our future.”