O2 completes Germany's first 5G Voice over New Radio call

O2 has become the first German mobile network operator to make a Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call purely over its live 5G network.

Currently, voice calls in all German mobile networks are completed using 3G and 4G technologies.

VoNR is currently possible in the live network at O2's first 5G mobile stations in Potsdam and Munich.

"Voice over New Radio will enable our customers to make optimum use of the network in the future. We are introducing the technology for voice transmission much faster than with the LTE standard. With 4G, the simultaneous transmission of voice telephony and data took about five years after the introduction of the mobile standard; with 5G, it took only a few months. We are proud to be the first operator to succeed with VoNR on our 5G network," says Mallik Rao, CTIO of Telefónica / O2.