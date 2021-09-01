Nutanix posts revenue of $390.7 million, up 19% yoy

Nutanix reported revenue of $390.7 million for its fourth quarter ended July 31, 2021, up 19% from the same period last year. GAAP gross margin was 79.9% compared to 79.6% a year earlier.

“Our fourth quarter was a strong end to an excellent fiscal year, which was marked by consistent execution and solid progress across both financial and strategic objectives,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “We have entered our fiscal 2022 with good momentum and a solid plan for growth, executing on the model we laid out at Investor Day and delivering on our vision of making clouds invisible.”

“We achieved records across a number of key metrics in the fourth quarter, including ACV billings and revenue, which grew 26 and 19 percent year over year, respectively,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “In fiscal 2022, we expect our growing base of low-cost renewals will drive further improvements in top and bottom line performance.”



