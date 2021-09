Kozihiro Gomi, President and CEO of NTT Research, introduces the new NTT OneVision Center in Sunnyvale, California. The new facility is built for a post-pandemic vision of the workplace, with collaboration-focused spaces, state-of-the-art health monitoring capabilities, and new layouts.

The video also features the ribbon cutting and inauguration speech on September 19, 2021.

