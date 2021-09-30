NTT DOCOMO invests in TileDB for universal data mgt platform

NTT DOCOMO Ventures announced its investment in TileDB, a start-up based in Cambridge, MA, offering a universal database that models any data in a novel multi-dimensional array format, allowing organizations to easily store, access, share, analyze and visualize data with any computational tool at global scale. Financial terms are not disclosed.

TileDB offers TileDB Embedded, an open-source storage engine with numerous language APIs and data science integrations, and TileDB Cloud, a universal database that offers secure data governance and scalable compute.

TileDB and NTT DOCOMO group are working on the technical verification of a database for “Mobile Spatial Statistics,” population data generated from mobile network operation data. The population data used here includes data modeled as “sparse arrays,” and TileDB is expected to considerably improve the processing and management of data.

https://www.nttdocomo-v.com/en/release/ld4z0bt0uo/