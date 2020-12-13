NTT DOCOMO commits to carbon neutrality by 2030

NTT DOCOMO announced a commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions arising from its business activities effectively to zero by 2030.

DOCOMO said it will achieve carbon neutrality by applying cutting-edge technology to improve energy efficiency and by procuring clean energy from renewable sources. It will also make efforts to directly procure renewable energy from solar power plants dedicated to supplying DOCOMO, and from other sources. Across its value chain, the company will promote the use of renewable energy through initiatives such as the installation of solar panels with the aim of becoming an environmentally-friendly telecom carrier.





DOCOMO also stated that its 5G networks are powered effectively with 100% renewable energy from this October. DOCOMO also plans to commence the sale of electricity generated from renewable sources as "docomo Denki Green" in the retail market directly to customers from March 2022 in its "docomo Denki" electricity service lineup. In collaboration with partner companies, the company will also consider delivering environmentally-friendly products and services, and in conjunction with our customers who will use these products and services, will promote carbon neutrality for the benefit of the whole of society.



