NTT DATA collaborates with Mavenir on ORAN

NTT DATA and Mavenir Systems agreed to collaborate globally to provide products, solutions, systems and integration services for 5G networks based on cloud native, open architecture-based systems, including Open RAN to drive openness and virtualization in 5G networks.

The two companies will combine various IT and telecommunication services, including integration services provided by NTT DATA worldwide, with Mavenir's Open Virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions and Converged Packet Core to support the adoption of Open vRAN by telecommunications carriers and the realization of Digital Transformation by enterprises and telecom operators using 5G. NTT DATA and Mavenir will provide network services with the added value that open and virtualized 5G networks can bring. In particular, the two companies will prioritize and work closely together on pioneering projects to drive open architecture-based approaches in enabling bigger and broader ecosystems to unlock the true potential of 5G networks.





To date, NTT DATA and Mavenir have realized one of the first cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) campus networks at "Ensō – The Space for Creators" in Germany.

NTT DOCOMO's Open RAN Ecosystem has also selected NTT DATA as a system integrator and Mavenir as a RAN software provider and is working to realize Open vRAN in telecom operators. Through these efforts, the two companies have enhanced the feasibility of their collaboration.

https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/media/press-release/2021/september/ntt-data-and-mavenir-to-collaborate-globally-on-5g-open-ran-based-networks