NSA awards $2 billion contract to HPE for managed cloud

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) awarded a 10-year, $2 billion contract to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for high-performance computing (HPC) technology as a service through the HPE GreenLake platform.

The HPE GreenLake platform provides fully managed, secure cloud services on-premises.

HPE said its service includes a combination of HPE Apollo systems and HPE ProLiant servers, which ingest and process high volumes of data, and support deep learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. As part of the HPE GreenLake service, HPE will build and manage the complete solution that will be hosted at a QTS data center, a hosting facility that delivers secure, compliant data center infrastructure and robust connectivity to support scaling of operations.

The new service will go into use starting in 2022.

“Implementing artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics capabilities on massive sets of data increasingly requires High Performance Computing (HPC) systems” said Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, HPC and Mission Critical Solutions (MCS) at HPE. “Customers are demanding HPC capabilities on their most data-intensive projects combined with easy, simple, and agile management. By using the HPE GreenLake platform, which delivers secure on-premises solutions as a service, the National Security Agency (NSA) is gaining industry-leading HPC solutions to tackle a range of complex data needs, but with a flexible, as a service experience.”

