Nokia to supply next-gen microwave network in Iraq

Asiacell Telecom, Iraq’s leading telecommunications services provider, selected Nokia to build its next-generation microwave network.

For this project, Nokia will replace legacy microwave equipment by either modernizing or deploying approximately 3,000 network links across multiple locations in Iraq over the next five years. The network will use Nokia's Wavence microwave packet radio portfolio.





As part of this renewed partnership, Asiacell will leverage its existing Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) deployment for managing the complete set of Nokia transport equipment. This will enable automation for rapid equipment commissioning, optimizing network performance, and the automating of operational tasks, thus simplifying microwave integration into Asiacell’s existing network environment. By utilizing Nokia’s NSP, Asiacell will also be able to use the network automation capabilities to ensure maximum network service performance and reliability.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2021/08/31/nokia-and-asiacell-to-boost-network-performance-with-next-gen-microwave-network-in-iraq/