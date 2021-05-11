Nokia supplies XGS-PON to Telecom Slovenia

Telekom Slovenije has designated Nokia as a partner vendor for the supply of XGS-PON equipment for its FTTH network. The deployment of the Quillion chipset-powered Nokia ISAM FX series will replace some existing access nodes and will also support the newly built FTTH network which covers the entire country.





Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia said: “The global investment in fiber highlights the competitive advantage that ultra-fast networks bring. Nokia is the leader in 10Gb/s symmetrical PON and the only vendor to enable a smooth evolution to 25G speeds. We are proud to work with Telekom Slovenije to bring high-speed broadband to customers on the largest FTTH network in Slovenia.”