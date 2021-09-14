Nokia supplies optical transport for NL-ix

NL-ix, Europe’s largest distributed internet exchange, selected Nokia to provide metro access and backbone transport for all NL-ix customer traffic across Europe.

Specifically, Nokia will supply its optical transport solutions to provide a new optical layer over NL-ix’s meshed interconnection fabric to enable seamless capacity growth link scaling. The new network will support client services from 1 Gbps to 400 Gbps. The deployment includes the Nokia 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) and the Nokia PSI-M (Photonic Service Interconnect – Modular) family of WDM/OTN platforms, powered by its PSE-3s (Photonic Service Engine) coherent DSP technology.





Jan Paul Dekker, CTO at NL-ix, said: “This strategic partnership with Nokia highlights NL-ix’s commitment to delivering even higher capacity pan-European optical links between our POPs in the Netherlands and beyond. The modularity of Nokia’s next-generation optical transport solutions enables us to adapt and respond quickly to market demand and provide an even better quality of service and connectivity experiences for our customers. Nokia is a proven and trusted partner and is our preferred choice to transform our European optical backbone network.”

Mark Vanderhaegen, Director of Webscale Accounts at Nokia, said: “NL-ix is growing fast and attracting new members to become one of the largest internet exchanges in the world. The growth in international interconnection needs of its customers means that NL-ix requires higher capacity links between its European locations. Nokia is proud to have been chosen to provide its market-leading WDM/OTN technology and solutions to upgrade NL-ix’s optical transport network.”