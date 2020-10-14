Nokia enhances its Converged Charging (NCC) monetization

Nokia has enhanced its Converged Charging (NCC) monetization solution to help network operators monetize any service that can be measured, such as network slices and enterprise and consumer IoT offerings.





The new charging configurator microservice for Nokia's existing Converged Charging (NCC) monetization solution supports natural language statements to create new pricing and market offers, without the need for any coding. Leveraging cloud native containerized microservices, NCC supports ultra low-latency, high frequency charging. NCC fully supports 3GPP and leverages industry standards including TM Forum Open APIs to minimize the time required to on-board new customers.

Nokia’s charging solutions support CSPs serving over 1 billion subscribers across the globe.

Hamdy Farid, SVP Business Applications, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia, said: “With this enhancement to our Converged Charging solution, we are putting the power in the hands of the business to create and monetize new innovative services rapidly. Without the need for coding, CSPs have the needed flexibility to evolve their network and meet the needs of subscribers.”