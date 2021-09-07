Nokia deploys IP/optical for NorthC data centers in Netherlands

Nokia and Infradata will deploy an integrated IP/optical data center interconnect solution for NorthC Datacenters (NorthC), the largest regional data center provider in the Netherlands. The high-speed Region Connect Ring will connect 10 NorthC data centers across the country.

Nokia’s integrated IP/optical solution combines its 7750 Service Routers with its 1830 Photonic Service Switches and network automation. The solution enables NorthC to offer Layer 2 IP/MPLS interconnection services between its data centers to meet their bandwidth, latency, and performance needs.





Already deployed is the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP), a software-defined network automation solution that allows full management of NorthC’s customer connections and data center interconnection.

Mario Hangjas, Senior Director Information Technology for NorthC, said: “Nokia and its partner Infradata have enabled us to implement the best solution for our Region Connect Ring. The digital transformation of the Netherlands economy and the growing role of regions within it means there is a growing demand for local data centers and for high speed, reliable connectivity between regions. The Region Connect Ring allows customers to directly access network and cloud services that are not available in their own region.”