Wednesday, September 8, 2021

NeoPhotonics debuts CFP2-DCO module for 400G ROADMs

Wednesday, September 08, 2021    

NeoPhotonics announced a new, high output power version of its 400G Multi-Rate CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceiver with 0 dBm output power and designed to operate in metro, regional and long haul ROADM based optical networks.

NeoPhotonics said its new, high output power module is based on its vertically integrated Indium Phosphide technology platform, including its ultra-pure Nano tunable laser and Class 40 Coherent Driver Modulator (CDM) and Coherent Receiver (ICR). The module operates at up to 67 Gbaud enabling longer distance transmission and exhibiting superior receiver Optical Signal to Noise Ratio (rOSNR) performance. An important, differentiating feature is that the transmitter integrates an optical amplifier to achieve the 0 dBm output power, while simultaneously achieving what the Company believes is the best transmitter OSNR and out-of-band OSNR performance in the industry. Higher transmitter OSNR enables longer distance transmission or more ROADM stages, while higher out-of-band OSNR ensures less crosstalk for colorless ROADMs.




“Our newest CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable module, with high output power, robust ROADM filtering tolerance and demonstrated transmission over 1500 km, allows customers to use one coherent pluggable solution to cover essentially all metro ROADM use cases, simplifying network design, enabling disaggregation, and lowering inventory costs,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “The key to achieving line card equivalent performance in a pluggable module, but with significantly lower power than a line card, is the vertical integration of our optical solution and Nano tunable laser,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics also notes that its CFP2-DCO module is well suited for metro ROADM applications to cover a network distribution of up to 16 ROADM spans, encompassing almost all network scenarios. In addition, this module runs at a high spectral efficiency with 75GHz DWDM channel spacing. The same 400G CFP2-DCO module has sufficient performance to cover long-haul applications at 400G and 200G.

https://www.neophotonics.com/press-releases/?newsId=12741

NeoPhotonics ships QSFP-DD and OSFP 400ZR coherent modules

Thursday, June 10, 2021    

NeoPhotonics announced the general availability of its QSFP-DD and OSFP 400ZR pluggable modules.These products utilize NeoPhotonics Silicon Photonics Coherent Optical Subassembly (COSA) and low power consumption, ultra-narrow linewidth Nano-ITLA tunable laser, combined with the latest generation of 7 nm node DSP, to provide full 400ZR transmission in a standard data center QSFP-DD or OSFP form factor that can be plugged directly into switches and...

READ MORE

NeoPhotonics: Pluggable 400G over 1500 km in a 75 GHz-spaced system

Monday, June 07, 2021    

NeoPhotonics demonstrated its Multi-Rate CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceivers transmitting at a 400 Gbps data rate over a distance of 1500 km in a 75 GHz-spaced DWDM network. This 1500 km transmission demonstration was carried out on NeoPhotonics Transmission System Testbed using production modules with enhanced firmware and utilized 75 GHz spaced channels taking the adjacent channel crosstalk-induced penalty into account.  The transmission...

READ MORE

NeoPhotonics ships first coherent components for 800G and up

Thursday, May 13, 2021    

NeoPhotonics announced the first pilot shipments of Class 60 versions of its Coherent Driver-Modulator (CDM) and Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) designed for the next generation of 96 GBaud and above systems supporting 800G rates.NeoPhotonics said higher symbol rates increase data capacity while maintaining superior optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR) and reach performance, thereby enabling the highest speed-over-distance use. These new...

READ MORE