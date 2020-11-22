NEC to offer cloud-native open 5G mobile core on AWS

NEC is expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to include global 5G and the digital government:

Global 5G: NEC aims to develop an end-to-end 5G offering that includes its high-performance cloud-native 5G mobile core, OSS/BSS solutions, and local 5G use cases running on AWS cloud and edge solutions. NEC said its efforts will accelerate telecom carriers' cloudification of network workloads and enhance digital transformation for enterprises by deploying 5G-based infrastructure and applications at the network edge. NEC's system integration services will support the 5G stack on AWS.





Digital government: NEC has been certified as an AWS Government Competency Partner based on the strategic collaboration that started last year and its achievements for governments to date. Going forward, NEC will further strengthen its relationship with AWS and focus on developing and providing a menu of offerings to accelerate the digital transformation for government activities in Japan.

Hybrid cloud: By collaborating with AWS, NEC aims to develop and provide a menu of offerings that connects on-premises and cloud environments securely, at high speed, and with low latency. This will contribute to the acceleration of digital transformation through modernization that utilizes the customer's existing information technology (IT) assets.