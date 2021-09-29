NEC, Netcracker, ADVA, Juniper team on 5G xHaul transport

NEC and its subsidiary Netcracker announced an integrated multi-vendor solution that includes ADVA and Juniper Networks for packet optical automation for streamlined 5G transport. ADVA delivers secure optical connectivity and Juniper provides automated IP WAN transport solutions, while Netcracker brings unified end-to-end multi-domain service orchestration and automation expertise.

NEC leads the integration and implementation of the solution with 5G xHaul Transformation Services for multi-vendor, multi-layer and multi-domain architectures backed by its abundant global experiences with both packet and optical networking. Netcracker's Network Domain Orchestration solution enables multi-domain service, network lifecycle management, assurance and closed loop operations automation across complex multi-layer transport networks with a single pane of glass.





"In the 5G era, NEC believes co-creation is the key driver to generating and delivering new value to society. Working together with our strategic partners Juniper and ADVA in our 5G xHaul Ecosystem, NEC and Netcracker are keen to orchestrate best-in-class multi-vendor based solutions across multi-layers with automation that promises simplification of the end-to-end transport network and better TCO," states Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.

"Dynamic services enabled by 5G need a powerful transport network to optimize the user experience. Netcracker's Network Domain Orchestration brings agility and automation to multi-layer transport networks, and we are excited to announce our joint solution with NEC, Juniper and ADVA to revolutionize the transport network for 5G digital services,"said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer, Netcracker.