Naval Postgraduate School tests maritime 5G apps with AT&T

AT&T and the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) have entered into a three-year Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to explore and develop 5G and edge computing-based maritime solutions aimed at benefitting national defense, homeland security, and industries such as shipping, oil and gas, recreational boating, etc.

AT&T 5G networking and edge computing capabilities will support a broad array of 5G-focused experiments on NPS facilities incorporating artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things, machine learning, data analytics and smart base solutions.

The Naval Postgraduate School’s Sea Land Air Military Research (SLAMR) program, which conducts activity at Camp Roberts in South Monterey County, will explore the development of 5G and edge computing-powered sea applications that connect crewed and non-crewed vessels and sensors. Experiments will be conducted within the SLAMR’s multi-domain laboratory. The program is also focused on providing all-domain maritime solutions for a broad array of defense, industry and commercial applications.

“5G and multi-access edge computing capabilities are increasingly important in our personal lives and even more important to our warfighters. The collaboration between the Naval Postgraduate School and AT&T will help us explore better, faster means of collecting, disseminating, and analyzing data at the tactical edge, which is vital to maintaining and exploiting battlespace awareness. Experiments conducted under the NPS-AT&T CRADA are expected to complement other DON efforts to apply 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enterprise and tactical uses,” states Mike Galbraith, Department of the Navy (DON) Chief Digital & Innovation Officer.

https://about.att.com/story/2021/5g_at_sea.html