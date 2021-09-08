Mitsubishi to supply electricity to AWS in Japan

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) will supply electricity to data centers owned and operated by Amazon Web Services in Japan.

Under the long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement, West Holdings Corporation will build and maintain roughly 450 solar power stations (with a total installed capacity of approximately 22 megawatts) for Amazon and supply the online retailer with wholesale electricity. MC subsidiaries Mitsubishi Corporation Energy Solutions Ltd. and ElectroRoute will also be involved. The former will manage construction of the solar power facilities and provide tech support, while the latter will forecast the facilities’ outputs and hedge power generation imbalances. The term of this Corporate PPA is approximately ten years, with commercial operations slated to commence in April 2023.

MC is aiming to double its 2019 renewable energy output by 2030 and completely eliminate fossil fuels and CO2 emissions from its power-generation portfolio by 2050.