MACOM shows 112 Gbps TIA family

At last week's China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2021 in Shenzhen, China, MACOM showcased:

112 Gbps TIA Family for DR and FR Single Mode Applications

MACOM demonstrated a Gold Box evaluation board which includes MACOM’s 4x100 Gbps MATA-03819 transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and MACOM’s BSP56 photodetector (PD). The display will highlight the MATA-03819 TIA’s leading bit-error-performance.

10 Gbps Components for PON Applications





MACOM demonstrated its 10 Gbps passive optical network (PON) component solution for XGPON and XGSPON spanning its portfolio of TIAs, drivers, photodiodes and lasers. Displaying industry-leading performance, MACOM highlight the MALD-02186 multi-PON combo chip (OLT), MALD-02188 XGPON combo chip (OLT), MALD-02183 XGPON combo chip (ONU), MALD-02181 XGSPON combo chip (ONU), MATA-02239 10Gbps BM TIA (OLT), MATA-02240 10 Gbps TIA (ONU), MAOD-127D02IL1T0 – XGPON laser, MAOD-127D10I-LCT0 – XGSPON laser, MARP-FSAPD10A PD (ONU) and MARP-FSAPD10B/ 32445-02 PD (OLT).

200 Gbps and 400 Gbps Chip-Set for SR Multimode Applications

MACOM demonstrated a two-chip analog solution for short reach 200 Gbps QSFP and 400 Gbps OSFP, as well as QSFP-DD modules and AOC data center applications. The first chip is a 4x53 Gbps PAM-4 CDR and TIA, and the second is a 4x53 Gbps PAM-4 CDR and VCSEL driver. The chipset offers IEEE standard-compliant bit error rate (BER) performance and Open Eye MSA transmit eye compliance, while displaying interoperability with an Ethernet switch.

50 Gbps Reference Design for 5G Wireless Mid Haul Applications

MACOM demonstrated its 50 Gbps reference design for 5G wireless mid-haul applications. This demonstration will feature a complete 50 Gbps PAM-4 QSFP28 reference design, using all MACOM components. The demo platform is a 20-kilometer optical link with single-mode fiber using a 1310 nanometer wavelength. The reference design showcases MACOM’s new PRISM-50D DSP with integrated DML driver, a 26 GBaud 1310 I-temp laser, a 26 GBaud PIN photodiode, and a 26 GBaud PAM-4 TIA.

