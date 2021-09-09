King County builds metro edge with ADVA

King County in the state of Washington is using ADVA's FSP 150 metro edge device to upgrade its network which serves education, public and government facilities.

ADVA’s compact and scalable FSP 150 device supports 100 Gbps aggregation at the metro edge, enabling the county to migrate its customers to 10 Gbps Ethernet services.

King County’s new edge infrastructure delivers highly reliable MEF 3.0 demarcation and service aggregation. The ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series features assurance functions and provides visibility of service quality – a key tool for effective SLA management. The device also includes pre-activation testing for 100 Gbps services.

“The I-Net is a vital resource that provides cost-effective, dependable connectivity at public facilities for communities across the county. Local governments, schools, libraries and our many other partners throughout the region can confidently access even the most data-hungry, latency-sensitive applications. This high-capacity solution at the edge provides robust infrastructure that allows our partners to deliver critical online services to King County residents, regardless of their ZIP code,” said Tommy Lee, manager, I-Net and business development, King County. “ADVA’s edge technology is highly scalable because it requires no extra space or power consumption to quickly transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s. It creates a genuinely future-proof architecture ready to expand further in years to come.”

