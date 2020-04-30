Keysight teams with Taiwan's National Central University Optical Sciences Center

Keysight Technologies is collaborating with Taiwan-based National Central University Optical Sciences Center (NCUOSC) on the design and test validation efficiency of gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) applications.

Wide band gap (WBG) materials, such as GaN and SiC, offer rapid switching speeds, low loss and withstand high temperature and voltage characteristics. As a result, these materials are leveraged in consumer power products, fast charging, electric vehicles and rail transit, as well as 5G infrastructures and data center servers. However, these advantages increase the complexity of design and testing.





“Keysight’s PD1500A DPT enables NCUOSC to reliably characterize wide-bandgap devices and effectively innovate GaN and SiC applications. Its safety protection, scalable and optional test fixtures deliver the flexibility we needed for future expansions,” said Professor Yue-Ming Hsin, Director of NCUOSC. “In addition to the PD1500A, we also setup the Keysight B1505A/N1265A Power Device Analyzer/Curve Tracer to serve the complete and crucial characterizations of WBG semiconductors. It's our pleasure to collaborate with Keysight and contribute to the ecosystem of 5G/6G and electric vehicles.”



