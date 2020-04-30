Keysight teams with Orolia on 5G location-based services

Keysight Technologies is working with Orolia to advance 5G location-based services (LBS) based on global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies.

Orolia specializes in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions.

As a result of the collaboration, existing users of Keysight’s 5G device test solutions can easily address GNSS-related 3GPP protocol conformance and carrier acceptance test requirements by upgrading the software in Keysight’s E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform and combining it with Orolia’s GSG-8 simulator.





“Working with Orolia has enabled Keysight to deliver GNSS-based LBS test solutions for 5G protocol conformance and carrier acceptance validation,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight's device validation solutions business. “Keysight’s LBS solutions also support assisted global navigation satellite system (A-GNSS) test functionality, enabling users to comprehensively address 5G new radio (NR) conformance requirements mandated by both the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Keysight on developing solutions that improve PNT testing for 5G communication networks and devices,” said Lisa Perdue, Orolia’s Simulation Product Line Director. “Our GSG-8 simulator, powered by Orolia’s Skydel Simulation Engine, offers ultra-high performance and unmatched flexibility. The easy-to-use software-defined platform also delivers superior jamming and spoofing options that can help ensure accurate, continuous operations for critical applications during interference or signal loss.”

