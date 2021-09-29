Juniper's new 25.6 Tbps data center switch matched with Apstra automation

Juniper Networks unveiled its QFX5700 Series Switch, a midsize, 25.6 Tbps chassis-based system on Broadcom Trident 4 programmable merchant silicon.

The 5RU platform supports a mix of 10G/25G/40G/50G, 100G, 200G and 400G line cards supporting a variety of interfaces, all available with inline MACsec/IPsec. The QFX5700 is aimed at a variety of data center use cases, including those migrating to 100G/400G.

Michael Bushong, VP of Data Center Product Management at Juniper Networks, says the company is evolving its solution portfolio around the Apstra intelligence with the goal of connecting the elements of the data center into an intent-based, self-driving system. The idea is to leverage Apstra blueprints and telemetry to identify when a task needs to be invoked, how it should best be executed and whether it accomplished the desired intent. The company reports a strong uptake in Apstra deployments since acquiring the company earlier this year.

