Juniper integrates RAN Intelligent Controller with Intel FlexRAN

Juniper Networks is collaborating with Intel to accelerate advancement in the Open RAN (ORAN) ecosystem. The collaboration includes:

Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and Intel FlexRAN platform are pre-integrated and pre-validated to enhance usability of a full ORAN-compliant Intelligent RAN system

Collaborative R&D work with Intel Labs for RIC platform-specific apps to improve customer experience, maximize ROI and drive rapid ORAN ecosystem innovation

Joint customer testbeds with Intel to validate performance-improving implementation and speed of time-to-market

Earlier this year, Juniper announced an exclusive global licensing agreement with Netsia, a subsidiary of Türk Telekom Group company Argela in the USA. Netsia transferred its Radio Intelligent Controller (RIC) technology to Juniper, including related source code and patents plus exclusive rights to develop and sell products and solutions that integrate with RIC. The deal included the transfer of technical domain experts from Netsia to Juniper in support of RIC’s integration into Juniper’s product portfolio.





Juniper is an active member of the O-RAN Alliance, contributing to six working groups and serving as chair and co-chair of the slicing and use-case task groups, respectively. Juniper is also an editor of RIC specifications within the alliance.

Juniper said the joint initiative represents another milestone in its continuing efforts to bring openness and innovation to a traditionally closed-off part of the network, providing a faster route-to-market for service providers and enterprises to deliver 5G, edge computing and AI.

“Juniper has always been committed to open infrastructures, which is why we are excited to support the work that Intel has undertaken with their FlexRAN ecosystem. By collaborating with Intel, we are able to deliver cloud-native routing, automation, intelligence and assurance solutions and services that are optimized for our customers’ needs, speeding time-to-market and enabling them to monetize faster," stated Constantine Polychronopoulos, VP of 5G and Telco Cloud at Juniper Networks.

“The virtualization of the RAN continues to gain momentum across the industry as operators take advantage of cloud economics and the delivery of new services. This collaboration with Juniper and the validation of FlexRAN and RIC solutions will assist service providers to overcome integration challenges and accelerate time-to-market for future deployments," stated Caroline Chan, VP Intel Corporation, GM of Network Business Incubator Division.



