Researchers at Keio University developed a plastic optical fiber (POF) capable of carrying 53 Gbps error-free.

A part of this research result was published in the international academic journal " Optics Letters " (August 1, 2021). Details of the results of this research will be announced at the International Conference on Plastic Optical Fibers (POF2021) to be held in November 2021.

























https://www.keio.ac.jp/ja/press-releases/2021/9/24/28-82658/