HyperLight advances its thin-film lithium niobate PICs

HyperLight, a start-up based in Cambridge, Mass., cited progress in its development of thin-film lithium niobate photonic integrated circuits for next-generation 800 Gbps and beyond 1.6 Tbps optical networking systems.

HyperLight claims its thin-film lithium niobate integrated photonics solution combines the proven superior material property of lithium niobate with an established and scalable integration process. The company has developed a thin-film lithium niobate modulator that reaches sub-volt driving voltages while maintaining >100 GHz bandwidth. Earlier generation of the devices achieved 700.5 Gbps line rate and 538.8 Gbps net rate over 10.2 km of single-mode fiber of intensity-modulated and direct detected (IM-DD) signals in a demonstration conducted with Nokia Bell Labs.

Dr. Mian Zhang, CEO and co-founder of HyperLight, will present the company at the upcoming 2021 European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) next week in France.

https://hyperlightcorp.com/