Huawei intros four optical infrastructure products

At its annual HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 event, Huawei launched four new optical infrastructure products: a hybrid OTN (H-OTN) platform supporting Native Hard Pipes (NHPs) technology, an OptiXsense platform for fiber monitoring, an industrial optical terminal, and a 10G mini optical terminal.

Huawei H-OTN supporting NHPs - the new platform integrates OTN and Optical Line Termination (OLT) device capabilities while guaranteeing the absolute security of core services and slashing latency by over 60%.

Huawei OptiXsense is designed for enhanced signal collection. It features an enhanced-Optical Digital Signal Processor (e-oDSP) module designed "to correct blind spot errors, raising the effective signal collection rate to 99.9% and achieving zero false negatives." It offers vibration wave identification engine powered by a 32-dimensional vibration wave analysis algorithm that increases the event recognition accuracy to 97%.

is designed to carry video backhaul, sensing, and mechanical control services. An precision circuit design auxiliary algorithm has been introduced to suppress circuit loop energy, satisfying the intrinsic safety requirements and eliminating the need for underground explosion-proof boxes. A detection algorithm 2.0 enables network switchover within 30 ms when a link or port fails.

Huawei 10G mini optical terminal brings for XGS PON campus customers. The product size is only one fifth of the industry average. With a built-in patented photoelectric composite connector, the power loss and optical path insertion loss of the device is 50% and 67% lower than the industry average, respectively. Moreover, it provides up to 90 W power supply for Wi-Fi 6 APs.

"Digital transformation is now shifting from office scenarios to core production scenarios, which poses higher requirements on digital infrastructure," said Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line. "This requires optical communication networks to be more reliable and secure, and optical sensing technology to provide higher identification precision for optical services. As a leader in the optical industry, Huawei has been continuously investing in basic research and technical innovation, and is committed to building ubiquitous optical connections. With its leading optical products and solutions, Huawei will enable various industries to dive into digital."

