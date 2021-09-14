HPE names Fidelma Russo as CTO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise named Fidelma Russo as Chief Technology Officer for the company. In this role, Russo will lead the innovation agenda and technology roadmap for HPE and manage the design and development of the HPE Greenlake edge-to-cloud platform.





Russo most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of the Cloud Services business unit at VMware. She has also held senior leadership positions at Dell EMC, HP, Iron Mountain and Sun Microsystems. She currently serves as a director of SBA Communications and sits on the Audit Committee.

Fidelma holds a bachelor’s of science degree in electrical engineering from University College Cork, a master’s in computer science degree from Boston University, and completed the Internet of Things Executive education program at MIT’s Sloan School of Management.