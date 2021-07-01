HPE completes acquisition of Zerto for cloud data management





Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) completed its previously-announced acquisition of Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, for $374 million.

HPE said the acquisition immediately positions the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in the high-growth data protection market with a proven solution and further propels HPE’s storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.

“Data is the most critical asset and is essential to operate in this new digital economy,” said Tom Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPE Storage. “Our customers continue to face complexity in managing and protecting their data. Zerto’s best-in-class talent and technology expands HPE’s data management and disaster recovery capabilities, giving customers the ability to protect their data and recover in minutes from ransomware attacks. We are thrilled to welcome Zerto to the HPE family. Together, we will accelerate innovation and scale these offerings to help our customers manage and protect their data from edge to cloud.”

HPE also noted that Zerto’s cloud data management and protection software will remain available as a standalone service and will be available as a service through the HPE GreenLake platform and the Data Services Cloud Console. Its journal-based continuous data protection technology includes disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility in a single, simple cloud data management and protection software solution that spans on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.



