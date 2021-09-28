HPE adds analytics and data protection to GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced new analytics and data protection capabilities for its GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

The new offerings include the following:

HPE GreenLake for analytics – open and unified analytics cloud services to modernize all data and applications everywhere – on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud

HPE GreenLake for data protection – disaster recovery and backup cloud services to help customers take ransomware head-on and secure data from edge-to-cloud

HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework and automation tools to accelerate and de-risk the path to a cloud experience everywhere

“The big data and analytics software market, which IDC predicts will reach $110 billion by 20231, is ripe for disruption, as customers seek a hybrid solution for enterprise datasets on-premises and at the edge,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE. “Data is at the heart of every modernization initiative in every industry, and yet organizations have been forced to settle for legacy analytics platforms that lack cloud-native capabilities, or force complex migrations to the public cloud that require customers to adapt new processes and risk vendor lock-in. ”





The HPE GreenLake platform now has more than 1,200 customers and $5.2 billion in total contract value. In HPE’s most recent quarter, Q3 2021, HPE announced that the company’s Annualized Revenue Run Rate was up 33 percent year-over-year, and as-a-service orders up 46 percent year-over-year3. Most recently, HPE announced HPE GreenLake platform wins with Woolworths Group, Australia and New Zealand’s largest retailer, and the United States National Security Agency.

