Globe leverages Infinera's Auto-Lambda optics

Globe Telecom has deployed Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution, featuring autotuneable optics, to upgrade its existing 4G access and aggregation networks in the Philippines.

Globe is the leading mobile network operator in the Philippines and offers one of the largest fixed line and broadband networks in the country.

Infinera describes the installation as the industry’s first widescale deployment of autotuneable optics over sophisticated amplified ring architectures.

Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution enables Globe to plug autotuneable DWDM optics directly into its existing aggregation and access nodes, allowing its network to automatically tune each of the optical signals to the appropriate wavelength, which significantly simplifies deployment while increasing capacity.

“In today’s environment, our customers are always online and want unhindered access and capacity. As one of the leading telecom services in the Philippines, we seek the best technology to support our nation’s connectivity needs,” said Jaeson Evangelista, Head Transport Planning at Globe Telecom. “Our network requires a solution that is easy to deploy and scalable to meet the increasing capacity needs of our customers. We chose Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution because it provides the innovation and benefits our network needs, from operational simplicity and ease of deployment to cost savings and eliminating the need for new networking hardware. Additionally, Infinera’s autotuneable optics provide a unique solution that enables DWDM upgrades directly into third-party devices in our network, making installation and deployment easy for our engineers.”

“Globe has a rich legacy in the Philippines for its telecommunication services and providing the country with unmatched connectivity,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Globe’s deployment of Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution highlights the benefits provided by Infinera’s innovation, including autotuneable optics that provide high-capacity access and aggregation DWDM networks without an extensive overhaul to an operator’s existing network infrastructure.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/globe-telecom-upgrades-network-for-5g-with-infinera-auto-lambda-solution