GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm team on 5G RF front-end

GlobalFoundries (GF) and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE., are extending their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products for 5G-enabled products.
“With accelerating demand for RF front-end products in a 5G world, robust low-power semiconductor solutions are critical,” said Christian Block, senior vice president and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany RFFE GmbH. “Our collaboration with
GlobalFoundries, and their leadership in RF-specific, feature-rich foundry solutions, helps to ensure that we’re able to meet the high-performance requirements of our cutting-edge 5G products.”