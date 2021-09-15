GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm team on 5G RF front-end

GlobalFoundries (GF) and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE., are extending their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products for 5G-enabled products.

“GlobalFoundries continues to lead in RF with feature-rich technology solutions for 5G,” said Dr. Bami Bastani, senior vice president and general manager, mobile and wireless infrastructure strategic business unit at GF. “Our strong collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies includes sub-6 GHz to unlock everyday access to 5G, and cutting-edge mmWave technology to take 5G to the next level by delivering unmatched data speeds while continuing to provide the longest possible battery life for smartphones, computers, automobiles, network access points and many other 5G connected products.”

“With accelerating demand for RF front-end products in a 5G world, robust low-power semiconductor solutions are critical,” said Christian Block, senior vice president and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany RFFE GmbH. “Our collaboration with

GlobalFoundries, and their leadership in RF-specific, feature-rich foundry solutions, helps to ensure that we’re able to meet the high-performance requirements of our cutting-edge 5G products.”



